Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellin King, MD
Overview
Dr. Kellin King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Linden Oaks Internal Medicine Llp30 Hagen Dr Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King never rushes through any live or Telemed appointment. I feel like she asks appropriate questions and never rushes through her responses. She carefully explains her choices for medications and the pros and cons. I totally trust and respect her!
About Dr. Kellin King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
