Overview

Dr. Kellie Rose, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Tucker, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.