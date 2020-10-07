See All Oncologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Kellie Rath, MD

Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kellie Rath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rath works at OhioHealth Gynecologic Cancer Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ohiohealth Gynecologic Cancer
    500 Thomas Ln Ste 4B, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-1150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marion General Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    Oct 07, 2020
    About Dr. Kellie Rath, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770784795
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

