Dr. Kellie Rath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Rath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kellie Rath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rath works at
Locations
-
1
Ohiohealth Gynecologic Cancer500 Thomas Ln Ste 4B, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rath?
Dr. Rath is an excellent doctor. We find her to be extremely knowledgeable and empathetic. Her treatment plans are evidence based and at the cutting edge of her field. We were extremely fortunate to find this wonderful doctor to take charge immediately after my daughter was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer. By the way, Dr. Rath only received 5 stars from us because there is not an option for 1 million or more.
About Dr. Kellie Rath, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770784795
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rath works at
Dr. Rath has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.