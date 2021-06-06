Dr. Muniz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellie Muniz, MD
Dr. Kellie Muniz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL.
Locations
Physicians Health Care Plus931 W Oak St Ste 103, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 931-0444
Orlando Family Medical Inc5425 S Semoran Blvd Ste 7C, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 931-0444
- 3 3130 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 931-0444
Orlando Family Medical Inc.900 Towne Center Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 931-0444
Dr. Muñis She is the best doctor I have ever been to she listens to everything you have to say very nice and very patient always making sure you are happy and with no questions or concerns. It’s really hard now days to find a general doctor that really listens to you and takes care of you. Thank you so much Dr.Muñis god bless you and your family
- Family Medicine
- English
Dr. Muniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Muniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muniz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.