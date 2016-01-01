Dr. Kellie Mathis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Mathis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kellie Mathis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Mathis works at
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kellie Mathis, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1770563975
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mathis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mathis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathis works at
Dr. Mathis has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathis.
