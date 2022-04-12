Overview

Dr. Kellie Lim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Lim works at SANTA MONICA INTERNAL MEDICINE in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Food Poisoning and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.