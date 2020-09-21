Dr. Kellie Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Kellie Lane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
-
1
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiology Associates Evans4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 1100, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 863-3790
-
2
University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 302, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-3473
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?
Knows my problem...very positive about helping me live with it!! I feel safe having her in charge of my on going recovery!
About Dr. Kellie Lane, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396787321
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.