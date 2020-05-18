Dr. Kellie Johnson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Johnson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kellie Johnson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Happy Smiles3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd Ste 245, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 506-6560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I love the office! The staff is awesome and make me and my daughter with special needs very comfortable!! My daughter loves it there!! I myself am terrified of dentist and she makes me feel safe and comfortable as well!!!!
About Dr. Kellie Johnson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1346337375
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
309 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.