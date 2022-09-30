Dr. Kellie Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kellie Hughes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St Vincent-8091 Township Line Rd Ste 105, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-8050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
We've been taking our oldest (7) to see Dr. Kellie Hughes and her nurses since birth and now our one year old, they are truly great! They are thorough, address your concerns and talk to you like a human being. We're not all doctors or fluent in medical terminology, so they give it to you direct and in understandable terms. The Front Desk staff on the other hand is absolutely horrendous and has been going downhill. They make it feel like you're inconveniencing them by checking in/out. Fortunately, Dr. Hughes and her nurses are well worth it!
About Dr. Kellie Hughes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
