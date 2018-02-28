Dr. Kellie Higgins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Higgins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kellie Higgins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
Cardiology Clinic - Fishers11530 Allisonville Rd Ste 100, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 573-4250
Indy Podiatry9240 N Meridian St Ste 260, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 573-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Dr Higgins really cares a lot about the patient and spends time making sure you understand what is going on with your feet and legs. Dr Higgins was able to help my ankle get better and I am back to running again!
About Dr. Kellie Higgins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609133974
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hosp & Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.