Dr. Delozier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellie Delozier, MD
Overview
Dr. Kellie Delozier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Dr. Delozier works at
Locations
-
1
Marian Regional Medical Center1400 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3000
-
2
Perinatal, Obstetrics and Gynecology Health Center116 S Palisade Dr Ste 104, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3957
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delozier?
About Dr. Kellie Delozier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679609283
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delozier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delozier works at
Dr. Delozier has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Delozier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delozier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.