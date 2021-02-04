Dr. Kelli Shidler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shidler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Shidler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelli Shidler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Boys Town National Research Hospital.
Boys Town Pediatrics6715 S 180th St, Omaha, NE 68135 Directions (531) 355-2300
- Boys Town National Research Hospital
Dr. Shidler has always been wonderful with my child. Very caring and empathetic.
About Dr. Kelli Shidler, MD
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University Of Ne Med Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Dr. Shidler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
