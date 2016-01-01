Overview

Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Children's Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Morrilton.



Dr. Schlesinger works at Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.