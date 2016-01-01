See All Neurologists in Little Rock, AR
Super Profile

Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD

Neurology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Children's Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Morrilton.

Dr. Schlesinger works at Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas
    8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 265, Little Rock, AR 72227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 661-0818
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Legacy Surgery Center
    5800 W 10th St Ste 205, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 661-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Children's Hospital
  • CHI St. Vincent Morrilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Restless Leg Syndrome

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Lyme Disease
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dementia
Diplopia
Dizziness
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Meningiomas
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neurological Testing
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Syncope
Thrombosis
Tremor
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821265166
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger works at Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Schlesinger’s profile.

    Dr. Schlesinger has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

