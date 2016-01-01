Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Children's Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Morrilton.
Dr. Schlesinger works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 265, Little Rock, AR 72227 Directions (501) 661-0818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Legacy Surgery Center5800 W 10th St Ste 205, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 661-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Children's Hospital
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlesinger?
About Dr. Kelli Schlesinger, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821265166
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlesinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlesinger works at
Dr. Schlesinger has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.