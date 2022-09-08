Dr. Kelli Salomon, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Salomon, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kelli Salomon, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Locations
-
1
Dr. Kelli Salomon DMD1729 Heritage Trl Ste 904, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 382-5411Monday7:30am - 3:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salomon?
very personal listens to needs and addresses quickly
About Dr. Kelli Salomon, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1033561535
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salomon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salomon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
281 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.