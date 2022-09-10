Overview

Dr. Kelli Rose, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Allergy Partners in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.