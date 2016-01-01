Overview

Dr. Kelli Mathew, DO is a Pulmonologist in Campbellsville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Mathew works at Baptist Heath Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care in Campbellsville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Brandenburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.