Overview

Dr. Kelli Luttrell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Luttrell works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.