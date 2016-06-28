Dr. Kelli Luttrell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luttrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Luttrell, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelli Luttrell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Luttrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woodbrooke OB?GYN1647 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2424
-
2
Woodbrooke OB/GYN223 Phillip Morris Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2424Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luttrell?
Dr. Luttrell has been my favorite physician that I have seen. I saw her for 3.5 years while I lived in Salisbury. I saw her 2-3x a year. She was friendly, warm, smart, and highly competent. Whenever I had questions or shared my research on my health issues she always took the time to repond thoughtfully and if she did not know the answer she offered to investigate and always got back to me. She was a consumate professional and an A-one medical professonal. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kelli Luttrell, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104072123
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luttrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luttrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luttrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luttrell works at
Dr. Luttrell has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luttrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Luttrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luttrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luttrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luttrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.