Dr. Kelli Lund, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Lund works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Zeeland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.