Overview

Dr. Kelli Dyer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Dyer works at Warren Clinic Ophthalmology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.