Dr. Kelli Carroll, MD
Dr. Kelli Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Atl Women's Hlthcare Spec LLC Dba Drs Taylor275 Collier Rd NW Ste 100B, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-0788
- Piedmont Hospital
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient for 23 years and she’s Ian patient, understanding and a strong technician! I would recommend her and Thai practice to anyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326094434
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
