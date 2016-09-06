Dr. Kelli Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelli Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
1
Tri State Nephrology432 16th St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-6750
2
Ashland Medical Group1061 Kenwood Dr, Russell, KY 41169 Directions (606) 833-6750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind and caring, she listens to the parent and child! We love Dr. Brown
About Dr. Kelli Brown, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275853533
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
