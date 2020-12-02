Dr. Kelli Beingesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beingesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Beingesser, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelli Beingesser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care2907 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2375
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation2025 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 458-5577
Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz2900 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 423-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best! Dr B takes time to listen, thoroughly answers questions, and let’s you be part of the decision making. I feel so fortunate to have Dr B as my doctor
About Dr. Kelli Beingesser, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
