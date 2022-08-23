Dr. Kelli Ashe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Ashe, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelli Ashe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ashe works at
Locations
Associated Foot & Ankle Care21679 STATE ROAD 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 484-5594Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I’ve ever met. Very thorough and takes her time to make sure all of your concerns and questions are covered and answered. She explains everything and remembers tiny details you mention in passing. I wish she was my doctor for everything. I can’t wait for my follow up.
About Dr. Kelli Ashe, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aria Health
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashe works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashe.
