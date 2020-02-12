Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arntzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Westside Dermatology Pllc4740 44th Ave SW Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions
Dr. Arntzen is hands down the kindest and most compassionate derm or doctor I’ve ever seen. She’s attentive and thorough when conducting a skin check and caught a pre cancer in my toe that some may have overlooked. You truly get the sense that she genuinely cares about her patients far beyond what they bring monetarily. Since I first started seeing her 15 years ago, I’ve moved from West Seattle. Now, because I won’t go to see anyone else, I make the hour plus drive in traffic and she’s worth every minute.
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Virginia Mason Hospital|Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
- St. Anne Hospital
