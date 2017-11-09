Overview

Dr. Kelley Wear, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Wear works at The Hand Center in Broomfield, CO with other offices in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.