Dr. Kelley Wear, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelley Wear, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and North Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Wear works at The Hand Center in Broomfield, CO with other offices in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Hand Center
    16677 Lowell Blvd Ste 100, Broomfield, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 957-7116
  2. 2
    Thornton
    9141 Grant St Ste 125, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 957-7116
  3. 3
    The Hand Center
    80 Garden Ctr Ste 223, Broomfield, CO 80020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 298-9085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Foothills Hospital
  • North Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 09, 2017
    I was very happy with my appointment with Dr. Wear. She took her time with me and answered all my questions.
    Rita in Broomfield CO — Nov 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelley Wear, MD
    About Dr. Kelley Wear, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255351300
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    • Michigan State University
    • New York Hospital
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • University of Colorado - Boulder
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley Wear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

