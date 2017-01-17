Overview

Dr. Kelley Stoddard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Stoddard works at North Florida OB/GYN Associates, PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.