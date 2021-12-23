Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Stahl works at
Locations
NAPC Johns Creek4235 Johns Creek Pkwy # A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions
- 2 5925 Iron Gate Trce, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 441-4824
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Best decisions I’ve made in my health journey. I was tired of never seeing the same physician consistently at other practices and felt like no one really had a true picture of my health because I always had to see someone different. Dr Stahl listens, is knowledgeable and thorough. I feel like she knows her patients. I have insurance but am happy to pay out of pocket for a doctor that knows my health.
About Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760464549
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hosp Sys Greenville Hosp
- Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahl accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.