Overview

Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Stahl works at North Atlanta Primary Care in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.