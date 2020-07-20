Overview

Dr. Kelley Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Smith works at Huntsville Cardiovascular Clinic in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.