Overview

Dr. Kelley Rouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Rouse works at North Cross Ob/Gyn in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.