See All Neurologists in Neenah, WI
Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD

Neurology
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Parnell works at Neuroscience Group in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Neenah (Main Clinic)
    1305 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 725-9373
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Network Health
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parnell?

    Apr 25, 2022
    We had a great experience. My son has some anxiety with Drs., but Dr. Parnell made him feel comfortable and less anxious. She explained the process, made sure we understood what to expect, and made sure we were comfortable with that plan and didn't have any questions.
    Kristi — Apr 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parnell to family and friends

    Dr. Parnell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parnell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD.

    About Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154328896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinics and Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parnell works at Neuroscience Group in Neenah, WI. View the full address on Dr. Parnell’s profile.

    Dr. Parnell has seen patients for Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.