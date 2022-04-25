Overview

Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Parnell works at Neuroscience Group in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.