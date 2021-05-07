Dr. Kelley Halstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Halstead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelley Halstead, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Halstead works at
Locations
-
1
Canarsie5321 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 517-2244
-
2
Manhattan Beach Obgyn PC3047 Brighton 6th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-7877
-
3
Professional Gynecological Services PC14 DeKalb Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 875-4848
-
4
Proffesional Gyn Services142 Joralemon St Ste 4CF, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 624-0604Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halstead?
Straight to the point and good at her craft. Love her!
About Dr. Kelley Halstead, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063420552
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halstead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halstead works at
Dr. Halstead has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halstead speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Halstead. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.