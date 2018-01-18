See All Podiatrists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Kelley Frank, DPM

Podiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelley Frank, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Frank works at Champaign Dental Group in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kelley Frank Dpm PC
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 406, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 258-5524
  2. 2
    Amita Health Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 258-5524
  3. 3
    Mark E Neamand Dpm PC
    621 Devon Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 848-9372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelley Frank, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215020573
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbus Hospital
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley Frank, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

