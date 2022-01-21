Dr. Kelley Eubank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Eubank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelley Eubank, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5420 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787
-
2
Medical Center Dermatology PA7505 Main St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-1129
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Eubank She found and tested a pink, innocent looking (to me) spot that was tested and found to be basal cell cancer. Then sent me to a Dr. Leon Chen (who looks like he is 11 years old and who is an unbelieveable, fabulous surgeon and really nice guy) and I am good to go! And I am not fond of shots, needles or even being in a room where there are shots, much less surgical equipment....and it was ALL painless.
About Dr. Kelley Eubank, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1083888119
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eubank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eubank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eubank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eubank has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eubank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
348 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubank.
