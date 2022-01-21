See All Dermatologists in Bellaire, TX
Dermatology
Dr. Kelley Eubank, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5420 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 529-8787
    Medical Center Dermatology PA
    7505 Main St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-1129

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 21, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Eubank She found and tested a pink, innocent looking (to me) spot that was tested and found to be basal cell cancer. Then sent me to a Dr. Leon Chen (who looks like he is 11 years old and who is an unbelieveable, fabulous surgeon and really nice guy) and I am good to go! And I am not fond of shots, needles or even being in a room where there are shots, much less surgical equipment....and it was ALL painless.
    Dr. Patsy Lionetti — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kelley Eubank, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1083888119
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley Eubank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eubank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eubank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eubank has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eubank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    348 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eubank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eubank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

