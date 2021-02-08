Dr. Kelley Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Cornell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelley Cornell, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Hospital
Dr. Cornell works at
Locations
Middlesex Surgical Associates955 Main St Ste G2A, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 396-8224Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Winchester Hospital Breast Care Center200 Unicorn Park Dr Ste 302, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 756-2308Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would ! She has been patient with me throughout my procedures. I came to her for a second opinion and I'm so pleased that I did. I would recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Kelley Cornell, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- David Grant USAF MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornell works at
Dr. Cornell has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.