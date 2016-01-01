Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelley Collier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Burlington, VT.
Dr. Collier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine - South Burlington3 TIMBER LN, South Burlington, VT 05403 Directions (802) 847-8500
-
2
University of Vermont Medical Center111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-2892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collier?
About Dr. Kelley Collier, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124524434
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier works at
Dr. Collier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.