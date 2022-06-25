See All Family Doctors in Belmont, CA
Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO

Family Medicine
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.

Dr. Brinsky works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Uyen Le, MD
Dr. Uyen Le, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
Oksana Prodan, NP
Oksana Prodan, NP
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO
Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO
4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Sequoia
    1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 596-7000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Musculoskeletal Injuries
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Musculoskeletal Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brinsky?

    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr Brinsky is the best! Professional, kind, great sense of humor, caring, deeply knowledgeable, patient!!
    Lee — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brinsky to family and friends

    Dr. Brinsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brinsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO.

    About Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578977336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metro Health - University of Michigan Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine And OMM and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brinsky works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brinsky’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.