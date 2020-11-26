Overview

Dr. Kellen Sikora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Sikora works at OB/GYN Services PC in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.