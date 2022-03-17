Overview

Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Goldschmidt works at gg in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.