Dr. Kellee Clougherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kellee Clougherty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 30101 Town Center Dr Ste 216, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (805) 798-5100
Cys South Region Wesley21632 Wesley Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-5346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kellee Clougherty, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962439661
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clougherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clougherty.
