Dr. Kelle Berggren, MD

Dermatology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelle Berggren, MD is a Dermatologist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Berggren works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    199 Town Sq, Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 871-6690

Hospital Affiliations
  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr Berggren for several years and I love her. She's kind, caring, interested in my other health issues, and explains everything clearly. She's taken care of different issues I have and I totally trust that I'm getting the best care here.
    — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelle Berggren, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730167198
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelle Berggren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berggren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berggren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berggren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berggren works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Wheaton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Berggren’s profile.

    Dr. Berggren has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berggren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Berggren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berggren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berggren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berggren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

