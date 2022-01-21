Overview

Dr. Kellan Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at CHPG Primary Care Belmar in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.