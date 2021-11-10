Overview

Dr. Kelin Schultz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Schultz works at Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.