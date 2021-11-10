Dr. Kelin Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelin Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelin Schultz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
-
1
Ogi - Maple Grove9550 Upland Ln N Ste 230, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 255-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultz?
Dr. Schultz was extremely informative, compassionate, and accommodating. I get really nervous for OB appointments and she did everything she could to make me feel comfortable. Thank you Dr. Schultz!
About Dr. Kelin Schultz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1528265378
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.