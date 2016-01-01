See All Plastic Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Keli Kolegraff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Keli Kolegraff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. 

Dr. Kolegraff works at Bryan Neurology in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Okoboji, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lincoln Aesthetic Surgical Institute
    2222 S 16th St Ste 340, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 483-8530
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Mercy Medical Center
    345 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9569
  4. 4
    1008 Eastview Ave, Okoboji, IA 51355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 332-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Keli Kolegraff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821331786
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kolegraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolegraff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolegraff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolegraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolegraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.