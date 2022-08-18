See All Registered Nurses in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Keley Booth, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keley Booth, MD is a Registered Nurse in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Drumright Regional Hospital, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Booth works at Elite Pain & Health in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Weatherford, OK and Moore, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Pain & Health
    13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 393-8003
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Elite Pain & Health
    4200 Carriage Way, Weatherford, OK 73096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 260-5489
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Elite Pain & Health
    2020 S Service Rd, Moore, OK 73160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 376-3118
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Drumright Regional Hospital
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Pain
Cervical Block
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Pain
Cervical Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
In-Office Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Booth?

    Aug 18, 2022
    Very knowledgeable
    Cheri Cooper — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keley Booth, MD
    About Dr. Keley Booth, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1558387696
    • 1558387696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Integris Baptist Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keley Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

