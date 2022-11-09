Dr. Kelby Okada, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelby Okada, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kelby Okada, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Granbury, TX.
Locations
Granbury Dental Center3412 E US Highway 377, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (817) 678-3380Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Kelby Okada, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1972956647
