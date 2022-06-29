See All Rheumatologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (105)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Alabama

Dr. Dehghanpisheh works at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jupiter Medical Center
    140 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste A, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Keivan Dehghanpisheh MD PA
    12977 Southern Blvd Ste 203, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 899-0762
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Keivan Dehghanpisheh MD PA
    1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 303, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 899-0762
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Suppressant Therapy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (44)
    Carol from Mass — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164585766
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Alabama
    Internship
    • Univ Of New Mexico Hlth Scis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehghanpisheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dehghanpisheh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dehghanpisheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dehghanpisheh has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehghanpisheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehghanpisheh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehghanpisheh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehghanpisheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehghanpisheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

