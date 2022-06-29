Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehghanpisheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Alabama
Dr. Dehghanpisheh works at
Locations
1
Jupiter Medical Center140 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste A, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions
2
Keivan Dehghanpisheh MD PA12977 Southern Blvd Ste 203, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 899-0762Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Keivan Dehghanpisheh MD PA1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 303, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 899-0762MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I moved here from up north, MA to be exact. Let me say, South Florida is a HOOT when it comes to doctors. Not Doctor D! He has been treating my RA for 6 years now. I have huge respect for him and his wife.
About Dr. Keivan Dehghanpisheh, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1164585766
Education & Certifications
- Univ Alabama
- Univ Of New Mexico Hlth Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehghanpisheh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehghanpisheh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehghanpisheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehghanpisheh works at
Dr. Dehghanpisheh has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehghanpisheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dehghanpisheh speaks Persian and Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehghanpisheh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehghanpisheh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehghanpisheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehghanpisheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.