Dr. Keith Wisniewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Wisniewski, MD is a dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. He currently practices at Paulger & Wisniewski Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wisniewski is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Paulger & Wisniewski Dermatology2202 Ithaca Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-1202
Paulger & Wisniewski Dermatology Llp419 N AVENUE F, Denver City, TX 79323 Directions (806) 797-1202
Yoakum County Hospital412 Mustang Dr, Denver City, TX 79323 Directions (806) 797-1202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Keith Wisniewski, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wisniewski?
