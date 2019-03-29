Overview

Dr. Keith Wilkens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkens works at Group Health in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.