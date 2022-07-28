Dr. Keith Welker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Welker, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Welker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Butler104 Technology Dr Ste 102, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 482-0028
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was first diagnosed by Dr.Welker a number of years ago, I however was seeing another doctor with few results. I’m glad I came back here. He was attentive straight to the point and answered all my questions. Fantastic staff.
About Dr. Keith Welker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306832068
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
