Pediatrics
33 years of experience
Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Weissinger works at Lakewood Pediatric Associates in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients.

    Sea Mar Commuinty Health Centers - Lakewood
    7424 Bridgeport Way W Ste 203, Lakewood, WA 98499

About Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD

  Pediatrics
  33 years of experience
  English, German
  Male
  1255347910
  Baylor Affil Hosps
  Baylor Affil Hosps
  BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
  St. Joseph Medical Center

