Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Weissinger works at
Locations
-
1
Sea Mar Commuinty Health Centers - Lakewood7424 Bridgeport Way W Ste 203, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissinger?
About Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1255347910
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weissinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weissinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissinger works at
Dr. Weissinger speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.